Telugu Movie News, April 19: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently busy with his magnum opus RRR but he has already announced his next with Mahesh Babu. In an interview with a Telugu channel recently, the popular director revealed that he is working on a project with producer KL Narayana and it's going to feature Mahesh Babu. The director said he has been wanting to work on this film for a long time and seems like the time is here now.

Speculations were rife regarding Rajamouli teaming up with his favourite – Prabhas, with whom he also collaborated on the epic Baahubali series. However, he refuted all the rumours and said, "This project has been in the pipeline for a long time. I already said that I will be doing a film for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu."

This new project that Rajamouli is talking about is expected to kick-start in the beginning of 2022 or by the end of the next year. The director's RRR that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leading roles, is yet to be finished and is slated to hit the screens in January 2021. However, considering that the nationwide lockdown has halted the work, the release date of RRR can also be pushed. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has got a stunning lineup of films in his kitty. He is going to begin his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally after the success of their previous film Maharshi that did a business of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office. Rumours are also rife about the Telugu superstar doing a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya. However, there’s no official word on the same yet.