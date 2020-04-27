Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has recently announced that he was teaming up with Mahesh Babu for his next after RRR. While the details about the new film are yet to be out, a report in the Times of India suggests that the film is going to be a spy-thriller. As per the report, Rajamouli had said in an interview earlier that if he was going to work with Mahesh Babu in the future, he would love to make a ‘James Bond-like spy-thriller’. Also Read - Telugu Movie News, April 19: SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu Team up For The First Time in KL Narayana's Next

The daily reports that Mahesh Babu will be seen playing the role of a spy in the yet-to-be-titled project. The film is still in the initial stages of shaping up and seems like it's going to be a big action entertainer. As is, Rajamouli is known to add stunning action elements in the story of his films. Even RRR, that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, boasts off some never-seen-before action sequences.

It was only last week that Rajamouli cleared all the speculations about his next film post RRR. In an interview with a Telugu channel, the popular director refuted the rumours of teaming up with his Baahubali actor Prabhas and revealed that he was making a film for producer KL Narayana which features Mahesh Babu. He was quoted saying, "This project has been in the pipeline for a long time. I already said that I will be doing a film for producer KL Narayana and this project will be with Mahesh Babu."

The Telugu superstar has not yet commented on the news yet. Meanwhile, around 40 per cent of the work on Rajamouli’s RRR is left to be done. The film is slated to hit the screens in January next year. However, considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown has disturbed the release schedule of the entire film industry, it’s yet to be confirmed if Rajamouli is sticking with RRR’s original release date.