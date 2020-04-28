Telugu beauty Samantha Akkineni not only leaves her fans amazed by her powerful roles in cinema and but also stuns us over her hotness. She mesmerizes her fans with stunning fashion outings and let us tell you that her style statements are a much-talked thing. On her 33rd birthday on April 28, here’s a look at her birthday celebration at home – because of COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh Writes a Heartfelt Note After Winning National Award For Best Actress

In the pics shared by the actor, Samantha can be seen celebrating her day with family. If the current situation would have been normal, she might have headed off to an exotic foreign location along with hubby Naga Chaitanya. However, destiny had planned it this way.

She captioned the pictures as, "Family ❤️ …. (no points for guessing what I am praying for )".

Have a look at Samantha’s birthday pics:

Naga also took to social media and wished his beloved wife. He wrote, “Happy Birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl Vadina 🎉🎂 #ChaySam 💗”

India.com wishes Samantha a very happy birthday!