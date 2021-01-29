The Telugu film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela starring Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Aiyer has hit the theatres today. The film is garnering huge appreciation for the actor’s performance, narrative, perfect comic timing, and songs. The film is expected to do pretty well at the box office. Netizens have flooded social media with their reviews. Also Read - Woman's paramour arrested for killing husband

One user tweeted, "@impradeepmachi it's superb Partying face @rashmigautam27 @MukhiSree @anusuyakhasba All the best to the whole team of #30RojulloPreminchadamEla Especially @impradeepmachi @DirectorMunna1 @Actor_Amritha. (sic)"

"#30RojulloPreminchadamEla Movie starts with an entertaining first half & ends on an emotional note. Appropriate screentime with good plot. Movie consists full of references & Mannerisms of our stars which clicked very well. Decent performance by @impradeepmachi @Actor_Amritha", tweeted another.

“Positive Reviews after First Half Star-struck Second half kuda +ve reviews ravali Folded hands Happy For you @impradeepmachi Anna Open hands #30RojulloPreminchadamEla”, wrote another.

Check Out Twitter Review Here:

The film is based on a couple, who learns that they are reincarnated and shared an exceptional bond in the past life. Helmed by Munna Dhulipudi, the romantic drama is backed by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. The film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali, and Viva Harsha, among others. The music of the film is composed by Anup Rubens and one of the songs of the film titled ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’ received much appreciation.