Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has been ruling hearts and box office after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The movie has become one of the biggest blockbusters of Allu Arjun's career. It has already crossed over Rs 300 crore on box office. What's even more commendable is that the Hindi version of the movie did immensely well too with over Rs 100 crore. Cashing in the popularity and the success of Pushpa, the makers of Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo have also decided to dub the film in Hindi and to release it in theatres on January 26. Yes, this means that the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's much-loved and hugely successful Telugu film Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo will be on the big screen too.

ALLU ARJUN: AFTER ‘PUSHPA’, NOW HINDI DUBBED VERSION OF ‘ALA VAIKUNTHAPURRAMULOO’ IN CINEMAS… After the historic success of #PushpaHindi, #AlluArjun‘s much-loved and hugely successful #Telugu film #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo has been dubbed in #Hindi and will release in *cinemas*. pic.twitter.com/1jqkcqCEzI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2022

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo hit the theatres in 2020 and became a blockbuster. The movie's total collection stands at around Rs. 160 crore. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, was one of the highest-grossing films in 2020. Since the actor's Pushpa became a raging hit, the makers have planned to release Ala Vaikuntapuuramuloo in Hindi.

Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo is a commercial entertainer featuring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Samuthirakani in lead roles. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Navdeep and Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles.

