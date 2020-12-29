Actor Varun Tej has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms. Taking to Twitter, he announced the news adding that he is currently home quarantined and is taking necessary precautions. His tweet reads, “Earlier today I tested positive for Covid 19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love.” Also Read - COVID-19 is Getting Worst Than You Think - 5 Reasons Why You Need to Protect Yourself More Than Ever



Recently, he traveled to Udaipur with his family for his sisterNiharika Konidela’s wedding. Earlier, the actor and his cousin Ram Charan also revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus. He said that he has tested positive with no symptoms and is home quarantined.

He tweeted, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.”

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen in yet-untitled boxing film. He had also said earlier that he will be shedding a lot of weight to sport a law look for the Telugu film. Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

Varun told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We begin the training process very soon. I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be seen in a much-awaited SS Rajamouli’s RRR co-starring Alia Bhatt.