Mumbai: The makers of RRR finally released the first look poster of actor Alia Bhatt who’s playing the role of Sita in the movie. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, is the biggest entertainer of the year and features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in prominent roles apart from Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. The first look posters of both the actors were revealed on their respective birthdays last year. The same pattern was followed as Alia turned 28 today. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Sets Stage on Fire With Her 'Thumkas' on Genda Phool, Jalebi Baby As She Attends Friend's Wedding

Looking extremely radiant as Sita, the actor is seen sitting in front of the Lord Ram idol. The story is set in the pre-independence era where both Ram and Jr NTR play the role of freedom fighters namely Alluri Seetharam Raju, and Komaram Bheem, respectively. Earlier, when the makers released the teaser of the film featuring the two stars, a section of the audience deemed it offensive and objected to the portrayal of tribal leader Komaram Bheem as a Muslim youth.

RRR is Rajamouli’s version of what happened with the two tribal leaders of Southern India when they disappeared for a few years from their respective villages and returned as fierce warriors who would fight the British rule in 1920s India. While describing the character of Komaram Bheem, Rajamouli had earlier said, “Komaram Bheem had no formal education and he also left his village in his youth for a few years. But, he came back as an educated person. He also fought against the Nizam rule for tribal rights. He also employed guerilla warfare and later died at the hands of the British.”

RRR, also featuring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles is expected to hit the screens in 2021. It has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and is one of the most ambitious projects of the director.