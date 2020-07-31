Telugu actor Allu Arjun announced his new film #AA21 with director Koratala Siva. In a surprise announcement made on Friday, July 31, Allu made a viral note on Twitter and revealed that he was collaborating with the debutant director on a film that will be released in early 2022. The project will be jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and GA2 Pictures. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun And Vijay Sethupathi's 6-Minute Chase Sequence Worth Rs 6 cr? Read on

While sharing the news, the Telugu superstar also shared the poster of the film that showed silhouettes of two men standing on the shore of a river staring at the city in front of them with clouds and kites covering the sky. one can also see a round basket lying in the foreground of the poster as the still proudly flaunts #AA21 which is how yet-to-be-titled movies of the South Indian stars are known among the audience. The actor's tweet read, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys." (sic)

The poster was released on the 16th death anniversary of Allu Arun’s grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah. The actor made another post remembering his dear grandfather, the sacrifices he made, and the struggles he went through in his life. The tweet read, “I remember this day when he left us . I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts , struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmers passion for cinema 🙏🏼” (sic)

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of his recently-released film Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. The actor is also waiting to kick-start his next film Pushpa which features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead opposite him. The film is directed by Sukumar and is slated to hit the screens next year.