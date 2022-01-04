Allu Arjun beats Thalapathy Vijay at Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has now added another feather in its cap at the Box Office. The film, which has recorded a tremendous business in the Hindi belt, is also running solid overseas. The Sukumar-directorial registered a worldwide collection of Rs 300 crore on Sunday and became only the sixth South Indian film, and first for Allu Arjun, to have achieved that feat.Also Read - Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Now Release on OTT After Tremendous Performance at Box Office - Read When And Where to Watch

Pushpa: The Rise Part I also beat Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil to have its place in the top five South Indian movies at the worldwide Box Office. While Bigil, which was released in 2019, raked in Rs 304.70 crore (approx) during its lifetime run at the Box Office worldwide, Pushpa has collected Rs 306 crore and is still running. What else? The film has also cemented Allu Arjun's position as a solid bankable star in terms of the Box Office presence at the international level.

Check out this list of top 10 South Indian movies ranked according to their worldwide Box Office collection:

Baahubali: The Conclusion – Rs 1757.50 crore 2.0 – Rs 665.30 crore Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 581 crore Saaho – Rs 418.90 crore Pushpa – Rs 306 crore (18 days) Bigil – Rs 304.70 crore Endhiran – Rs 288.50 crore Kabali – Rs 286.80 crore Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Rs 263 crore Sarkar – Rs 256 crore

Interestingly, except for Pushpa: The Rise Part I, all the films on the list were released in the pre-COVID times with a full capacity in theatres. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Pushpa is set to cross Rs 70 crore by the end of this week. It currently stands at Rs 65.69 crore after registering a surprising trend at the ticket window. The Hindi version of Pushpa collected more on its third Monday than on its opening day and that's a rare trend to observe when it comes to the movies, pan-India or not.

For those who haven’t watched the film yet, the makers have planned to release Pushpa: The Rise Part I on Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates.

— Box Office figures taken from Pinkvilla