Allu Arjun on Pushpa’s success: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise Part I has made some surprising collections at the Box Office, especially with its Hindi version. After releasing on a Friday, the film raked in more on its first Monday which is an extremely unlikely trend even for the biggest of the Hindi films. The success of this Sukumar-directorial is writing itself and Allu Arjun is immensely happy about how his film has entertained the audience in the COVID times with some really unexpected numbers at the ticket window.Also Read - Pushpa Beats KGF: Chapter 1 in Week 1, Christmas Holiday to Boost Earnings - Check Detailed Box Office Report

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the Telugu superstar talked about the surprising success of Pushpa in the Hindi mass circuits. The actor credited the film’s terrific Box Office to the ‘Indian multi-genre format. He said he loves how most Indian films don’t cater to a particular set of audiences but they are like a wholesome package with something to offer to every kind of audience. Allu Arjun was quoted as saying: Also Read - Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun For Pushpa’s Massive Success, Here's What he Wrote

I give credit to the Indian multi-genre format – the songs, the fights, the drama, the love story, the humour. An Indian film is a multi-genre film. You take any Western film and it would cater to a set of audiences. It would either be a horror-comedy or a thriller – but it’s not a multi-genre film. It isn’t musical. I think the heartland of India misses those kinds of films. I call such film ‘Indian cinema format.’

Allu Arjun reacts to Pushpa’s massive Box Office success:

Even though the film didn’t receive terrific word-of-mouth in the very beginning, it impressed the audience with its songs, the romance and the actor’s angry-young-man-like avatar on-screen. Allu Arjun takes pride in offering a film that has got everything including the potential to surprise the audience. “We don’t know what works times. What we think might work, doesn’t work and what we think won’t work, does work sometimes. That’s the magic of cinema. We should all be open to that. We should never underestimate the possibilities,” he said explaining how both the cinema and audience can surprise the best of the minds sometimes. Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Does The Unthinkable at Box Office, Allu Arjun's Film is Beyond Any Trend, Any Record Now

#Pushpa shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers in *those circuits* — much, much ahead of #83TheFilm and even #SpiderMan… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 39.95 cr. #India biz… HIT. pic.twitter.com/Sjhiz9dxAV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Pushpa has been officially declared a hit in its week 2 at the Box Office. The film has been doing a good business in the mass circuits despite tough competition from 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pushpa Hindi has collected Rs 39.95 crore after its 11-days run. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pushpa!