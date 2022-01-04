Pushpa on OTT: After winning hearts at the Box Office, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise Part I is now set to entertain the audience on an OTT platform. The film is still doing good business in theatres, especially its Hindi version but the makers have now decided to cash in on the buzz and release it on OTT.Also Read - Pushpa is Doing Crazy Business at Box Office Even After 17 Days, so Unbelievable! Check Detailed Collection Report

As per a report published in Tollywood.net, Pushpa is set to release on Amazon Prime Video this week itself. The S Sukumar directorial will reportedly start streaming on the OTT platform from January 7, Friday, almost a month after hitting the big screens on December 17th. Pushpa has shown some unprecedented collection at the Box Office that has totally surprised both the trade pandits and the audience. Also Read - Allu Arjun Breaks Silence on Pushpa Hindi's Surprising Performance And Box Office Records: 'Never Underestimate Possibilities'

Interestingly, the Hindi version of Pushpa collected more on its day 17th than on its opening day. The film had opened at Rs 3.33 crore while on its third Sunday, it collected Rs 6.25 crore. Pushpa has established a magical pace at the Box Office despite finding a strong opponent in Spider-Man: No Way Home and 83 that hit the theatres as the big Christmas Day release in India. Also Read - Pushpa Beats KGF: Chapter 1 in Week 1, Christmas Holiday to Boost Earnings - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Check out this detailed Box Office collection of Pushpa: The Rise Part I:

Friday: Rs 3.33 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.79 crore

Sunday: Rs 5.56 crore

Monday: Rs 3.70 crore

Tuesday: Rs 3.60 crore

Wednesday: Rs 3.53 crore

Thursday: Rs 3.38 crore

Week 1: Rs 26.89 crore

Friday: Rs 2.31 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.25 crore

Monday: Rs 2.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 2.50 crore

Wednesday: Rs 2.40 crore

Thursday: Rs 2.24 crore

Week 2: Rs 47.09 crore

Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 6.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.25 crore

Total: Rs 62.94 crore

The Hindi version alone is expected to cross Rs 70 crore by the end of its lifetime run at the Box Office. Excited to watch Pushpa online now? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Pushpa!