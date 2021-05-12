Chennai: Telugu actor Allu Arjun has tested negative for Covid-19. He was tested positive for novel coronavirus on April 28. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he has recovered from Covid-19 after 15 days of quarantine. He further thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughtful messages while he was in isolation. He urged everyone to stay safe. Also Read - UFC Star Conor McGregor Sends Special Message For Indian Fans During Covid-19 Crisis

He wrote, “Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love (sic).” Also Read - Why is Youth Getting More Affected With COVID in 2nd Wave? ICMR Chief Points Out 2 Reasons

Check Out The Post Here:



On April 28, Allu Arjun informed fans that he has contracted the virus and has mild symptoms, and is under home quarantine. He also shared photos and videos of children playing in the front yard. He wrote, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe, and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)



Meanwhile, on the work front, he has Sukumar’s Pushpa, an untitled film with Venu Sriram and Koratala Siva in his pipeline. He has featured in films such as has worked in films such Arya, Bunny, Happy, Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya 2, Vedam, Varudu, Badrinath, Race Gurram, Rudhramadevi and Sarrainodu, and Duvvada.