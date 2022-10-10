Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Wins Big at Awards Show: Allu Arjun starrer crime-action-saga Pushpa: The Rise is unstoppable with its astounding success. Apart from the rage over Allu Arjun’s signature swagger that became the most viral meme, the movie also won big at Filmfare Award South. The lead protagonist and makers expressed their delight over Pushpa’s achievement at the awards show. While taking to his social media, Allu Arjun mentioned all the categories of awards won by the film at the awards event while thanking everyone. His post read, “Pushpa Clean Sweep at Filmfare 2022. Best Actor, Best Dir, Best Music Dir, Best Cinematography, Best Male Singer, Best Female Singer & Best Film. Thank You All. Humbled,” adding a folded hands emoji.Also Read - Pushpa: The Rule Shooting Schedule Revealed, Allu Arjun Starrer to Commence Shooting in October - Here's What we Know

CHECK FULL TELUGU WINNERS’ LIST AT FILMAFARE AWARD SOUTH:

Best Actor In a Leading Role (Male) – Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Actor In a Leading Role (Female) – Sai Pallavi (Love Story)

Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Director – Sukumar Bandreddi (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Actor In a Supporting Role (Male) – Murali Sharma (Ala Vaikuthapurramuloo)

Best Actor In a Supporting Role (Female) – Tabu (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo)

Best Lyrics – Seetarama Sastry – Life of Ram (Jaanu)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram – Srivalli (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Indravathi Chauhan – Oo Antava (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Choreography – Sekhar Master – Ramuloo Ramulaa (Ala Vaikunthapurraamuloo)

Best Cinematography – Miroslaw Kuba Brozek (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Debut Male – Panja Vaisshnav Tej (Uppena)

Best Debut Female – Krithi Shetty (Uppena)

Lifetime Achievement Award – Allu Aravind

CHECK FULL TAMIL WINNERS’ LIST AT FILMAFARE AWARD SOUTH:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Suriya (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Lijomol Jose (Jai Bhim)

Best Film – Jai Bhim

Best Director – Sudha Kongara (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Pasupathy (Sarpatta Parambarai)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Urvashi (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Music Album – GV Prakash Kumar

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Christin Jos And Govind Vasantha- Aagasam (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee- Kaattu Payale (Soorarai Pottru)

Best Choreography – Dinesh Kumar – Vaathi Coming (Master)

Best Cinematography – Niketh Bommireddy (Soorarai Pottru)

CHECK FULL KANNADA WINNERS’ LIST AT FILMAFARE AWARD SOUTH:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Dhananjay (Badava Rascal)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Yagna Shetty (Act 1978)

Best Film – Act 1978

Best Director – Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabh Vahan)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – B Suresha (Act 1978)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Umashree (Rathnan Prapancha)

Best Music Album – Vasuki Vaibhava (Badava Rascal)

Best Lyrics – Jayanth Kaikini – Teladu Mugile (Act 1978)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Raghu Dixit- Maley Maley Maleye (Ninna Sanihake)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Anuradha Bhat- Dheera Sammohagaara (Bicchugatti)

Best Choreography – Jaani Master – Feel The Power (Master)

Best Cinematography – Shreesha Kuduvalli (Rathnan Prapancha)

CHECK FULL MALAYALAM WINNERS’ LIST AT FILMAFARE AWARD SOUTH:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) – Biju Menon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen)

Best Film – Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Director – Senna Hegde (Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) – Joju George (Nayattu)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) – Gowri Nandha (Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

Best Music Album – M Jayachandran (Sufiyam Sujatayum)

Best Lyrics – Rafeeq Ahmed – Ariyathariyathe

(Ayyappanum Koshiyum)

(Ayyappanum Koshiyum) Best Playback Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Amam – Akashamayavale (Vellam)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – K S Chithra – Theerame (Malik)

Many celebs such as Tabu, R Madhavan, Priya Prakash Warrier and Krithi Shetty were present at the awards show.

