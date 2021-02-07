Telugu star Allu Arjun’s vanity van Falcon has met with an accident on Saturday. The fancy and luxurious van Falcon was carrying Allu Arjun’s make-up team. The accident happened while returning from the sets of his upcoming film Pushpa in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh. However, no injuries were reported, and Allu wasn’t present in the vanity van at the time of the accident. A report has been filed by a news portal TOI that when the van’s driver applied brakes, another vehicle hit it from behind. A complaint has reportedly been filed at Khammam rural police station. Also Read - Mahesh Babu's Produced Major To Release in Cinemas Worldwide This Sankranthi

Allu Arjun who is known for his work in movies like Sarrainodu, Yevadu and Vedam, bought Falcon vanity van in 2019 worth Rs 7 crore. It has been designed with designers in Mumbai to give his bus a total makeover. Falcon is really close to the megastar's heart. At the time, he bought it, Allu had shared on social media his feelings. "Every time I buy something big in my life, there is only one thought in my mind. People have showered so much love; it's the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this. Gratitude forever. Thank you all. It's my vanity van, FALCON," Arjun tweeted

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. The film is set to release in theatres on August 13. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has been directed by Sukumar, with whom Allu Arjun has given two hits– Arya and Arya 2.