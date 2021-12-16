Prema Kadanta Release Date Update: Allu Sirish starrer ‘Prema Kadanta’ is likely to get its release date soon. Yes, inside sources reveal that another big announcement is on the cards soon. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the movie are likely to announce the release date on December 29. While there is no official confirmation regarding this so far, an insider reveals, “Allu Sirish is expected to make an announcement on a Pan India film with one of the country’s biggest producers on the 29th December, which coincides with the release Okka Kshanam. Though details are unknown at this juncture, it is rumoured to be a mega-budget film with Allu Sirish stepping into a role he has never attempted before.”Also Read - Allu Sirish Shares Secrets About His Brother Allu Arjun And How He Wanted To Be Cricketer & WWF Player - Video

Prema Kadanta is a romantic drama that also stars Anu Emmanuel apart from Allu Sirish. The film is produced by GA2 Pictures banner and is directed by Rakesh Sasi of Vijetha fame. The title and first look of the movie was released on Allu’s 34th birthday earlier this year. “Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of “Prema Kadanta”. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii (sic),” Allu had written while sharing the posters. In the romantic poster, Allu can be seen kissing on Anu Emmanuel’s cheeks. Also Read - Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya JV’s Wedding: Everything You Need to Know About Them, Ceremonies And Pictures

In case you missed Prema Kadanta poster, check here:

Are you excited for Allu Sirish Starrer Prema Kadanta?