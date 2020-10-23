On South star Prabhas‘ 41st birthday, the makers of Radhe Shyam released a motion poster of the film also featuring Pooja Hegde. The poster titled ‘Beats of Radhe Shyam’ looks all stylish and stunning. Also Read - Karnataka to Reopen Degree, Diploma And Engineering Colleges From Nov 17, But Here's a Catch | Read Details

Prabhas' fans have been waiting to have a new glimpse of his character on his birthday and the makers have given them exactly that. The motion poster begins with an animation sequence featuring the famous lovers from history – Romeo-Juliet, Salim-Anarkali, and Devdas-Paro after which Radhe and Shyam appear and pose beautifully while dangling out of the train. Prabhas earlier took to Twitter to share the poster and wrote, "Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam"

A few days back, the makers had released the first look poster of Prabhas’ character. The popular actor plays the role of Vikramaditya in the film and the poster did absolute justice to the expectations of his fans who have been waiting to see him in another stylish character. It featured him wearing a purple shirt and posing on a swanky green coloured vintage car.

Prabhas looked all impressive in the poster and the fans went gaga over his look. The poster went viral in no time and helped the makers of Radhe Shyam to successfully create a huge buzz with yet another still.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, and Murali Sharma among others.

Your thoughts on the motion poster?