Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family have tested negative for COVID-19. She confirmed the news on Twitter, he tweeted, "Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it… It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation. (sic)"

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma… 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we’ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020



On July 29, he informed his fans that he and his family members developed a slight fever and got themselves tested. The result has shown a ‘mild COVID positive’. The family has ‘home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors’.

Taking to Twitter, the Baahubali director wrote, “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.”

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Rajamouli is currently working on another big-ticket film, “RRR”, which stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The period drama is about a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.