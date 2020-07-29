Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his family members have tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he informed his fans that he and his family members developed a slight fever and got themselves tested. The result has shown a ‘mild COVID positive’. The family has ‘home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors’. Also Read - Secret Graffiti Artist 'Banksy' Auctions Three Paintings For Children's Hospital in Bethlehem, Artworks Fetch £2.2 Million

Taking to Twitter, the Baahubali director wrote, “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.” Also Read - Unlock 3 Guidelines: Night Curfew Lifted, Yoga, Gyms to Open From August 1; Check What's Allowed, What's Prohibited Here

The followed up tweet reads, “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.” Also Read - Centre Issues Guidelines For Unlock 3; Metro, Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Entertainment Parks to Remain Shut

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions…

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma… 🙂🙂💪🏼💪🏼 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020



After the director’s tweet, several friends and film fraternity wished her and his family to get well soon. Music director S. Thaman tweeted, “Get well soon sir @ssrajamouli Wishing u a speedy recovery.” Producer Bandla Ganesh wrote, “@ssrajamouli Nothing will happen be happy Sir eat eggs every day take rest be happy & good Sleep.”

Wish you and your family speedy recovery sir! 🙏🏻 — Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) July 29, 2020

Wish you and your family fast recovery Sir. … Sending good , healthy vibes your way 🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) July 29, 2020

Wishing you all a speedy recovery sir Take care 🌸 — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) July 29, 2020

Actor Jagapathi Babu tweeted, “Really sorry to hear that. Please take care and get well soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli is prepping for his next film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film’s shooting has been stalled due to coronavirus pandemic and will resume once the pandemic is over and things return to normalcy.