Bangarraju Box Office update: Telugu film Bangarraju is the next big entertainer from the South that is enthralling the viewers on the big screen. The Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer has collected a gross amount of Rs 53 crore in its first weekend at the Box Office. The collections are good considering there are COVID restrictions in many cities in South India and even theatres aren’t operational with their full capacity at many places.Also Read - Pushpa Hindi Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun Starrer is Unstoppable, Crosses Rs 100 Crore on Day 25

Bangarraju, which is a sequel to the 2016 release Soggade Chinni Nayana, hit the big screens on the ocassion of Makar Sakranti this year. Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna and brother of Naga Chaitanya, has been appreciated for his performance in the film. Calling his film a blockbuster on social media, he tweeted, “I’m a proud son and a proud brother! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster (sic).” Also Read - Pushpa Reaches Rs 325 Crore Worldwide And Collects Rs 80 Crore in Hindi - Check Detailed Box Office Report

Im a proud son and a proud brother ! Sankranthi is truly yours team #Bangarraaju congratulations! Thank you to our director @kalyankrishna_k for giving us yet another blockbuster. pic.twitter.com/Pef3OrA5A9 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) January 17, 2022

Bangarraju is doing well in many cities despite the COVID restrictions. Many shows are still running houseful. As mentioned in a report published in ETimes, the film collected Rs 17 crore on its opening day while it garnered Rs 19.75 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 17.41 crore on Sunday (gross figures).

Apart from Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna, Bangarraju stats Ramya Krishnan, Krithi Shetty, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Chalapathi Rao, Annapurna, Jhansi, and Brahmaji among others in important roles. The film’s performance at the Box Office is expected to go up. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bangarraju!