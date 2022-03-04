Bheemla Nayak Box Office Week 1: Telugu film Bheemla Nayak has entered the Rs 100 crore club after its first-week performance at the Box Office. The film’s performance has been strong in Nizam/ Andhra that has alone contributed over 70 per cent share in its total earning after the seventh day. As reported by Box Office India, Bheemla Nayak has done exceedingly well in Nizam/ Andhra with collections around Rs 89 crore nett in the first week with the rest Rs 11.5-12 crore from the rest of the country.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Beats Ranveer Singh's 83 After Day 7 at Box Office - Check First Week Detailed Collection Report

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is now gearing up for its Hindi version to hit the screens. However, it’s not expected to generate as much business as the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa did earlier this year. The film is expected to continue its fabulous performance at the Andhra Box Office though. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi is a Legit Performer at Box Office, to Near Rs 70 crore in Week 1 - Day 6 Collection Report Update

Meanwhile, another South Indian biggie that hit the screens last week – Valimai – has slowed down drastically at the Box Office. After recording a fantastic opening on last Thursday, the film began to drop as the content couldn’t hold the audience in the theatres. In the North, Gangubai Kathiawadi has held the fort at the Box Office. The Alia Bhatt starrer has neared Rs 70 crore in its first week at the ticket window and if this pace continues, it will reach the benchmark of Rs 100 crore by the end of week 2. Also Read - Bheemla Nayak vs Valimai Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Beats Thala Ajith's Film, Set to Challenge Allu Arjun's Pushpa - Detailed Collection Report

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Bheemla Nayak!