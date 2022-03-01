Bheemla Nayak vs Valimai Box Office: Telugu film Bheemla Nayak is performing wonders at the Box Office, especially in the Nizam Andhra belt. The film has emerged as a bigger hit than Tamil film Valimai recorded a terrific opening day figure but dropped consistently thereafter. Bheemla Nayak opened to Rs 37 crore (nett) across India out of which Rs 32.25 crore (nett) came from Nizam/ Andhra alone. This is even bigger than how Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise had performed in the region. The film had collected Rs 30.50 crore in Nizam/ Andhra upon its opening day.Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 4: SLB Smashes The Monday Test, Biggest Ever For Alia Bhatt - Check Detailed Collection Report

Interestingly, Bheemla Nayak is far ahead of Valimai after its first Monday collection despite the fact that the Thala Ajith starrer enjoyed an extended weekend at the ticket window. The Pawan Kalyan film recorded Rs 78 crore in three days and its Monday collection are reportedly in double digits which will make the film register a collection of around Rs 88 crore (nett, approx) after four days. On the other hand, Valimai is expected to rake in around Rs 4-5 crore (nett) on Monday after which it will record a five-day collection of around Rs 73 crore (nett). It should be noted that Valimai has to record Rs 100 crore (nett) to cover. Also Read - Valimai Movie vs Master Opening Weekend Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Ahead of Thala Ajith in Race - Read Detailed Collection Report

If Bheemla Nayak continues to perform at this pace, it will take over Pushpa: The Rise in the Nizam/ Andhra belt and then in the state. The film’s Hindi market is left divided by the performance of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Alia Bhatt starrer is performing well in the Hindi belt, especially in the Gujarat/ Maharashtra and Delhi/ UP regions. It has crossed Rs 50 crore in five days and the Shivratri holiday is expected to add more to the moolah. Also Read - Valimai Box Office Collection Day 3: Thala Ajith Breaks Records, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide - Check Detailed Collection Report

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!