Bimbisara Box Office Day 3 collection: Telugu film Bimbisara is doing the unthinkable at the Box Office worldwide. The film has emerged as a blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh, and its collection in the US is also fantastic. The Mallidi Vasishta directorial is a fantasy action film starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa and Prakash Raj among others. After its first weekend at the Box Office, Bimbisara has grossed Rs 29.8 crore worldwide.

The film opened at Rs 9.25 crore in India and went on to garner Rs 7.75 crore on Saturday. After three days at the ticket window, Bimbisara stands at Rs 29.8 crore with a total share of Rs 18.1 crore. The film has done stupendously well in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions despite the release of Sita Ramam which stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

As reported by Andhra Pradesh Box Office, Bimbisara has minted Rs 24.1 crore (gross collection) from Nizam and Andhra Pradesh alone with Rs 15.7 crore share from these areas. The rest of the figures have been collected from its performance in the USA, Karnataka, and other places.

On the other hand, even Sita Ramam has been performing well with fabulous numbers. The love story has appealed to the masses and the chemistry between its lead stars has especially impressed the viewers. It has been declared 'timeless love story' by the fans and has been doing exceedingly well in the USA.