Actor Rana Daggubati and his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot in August this year. Now, Miheeka took to Instagram to share her pictures in gorgeous traditional wear and seems like it's from their pre-wedding ceremony. As per the reports, the couple recently attended their premiere wedding event. The pictures are going crazily viral and fans are speculating that the couple has begun with their pre-wedding ceremony.

In the photos, she can be seen clad in a Jayanti Reddy mint green lehenga with intricate embroidery and mirror work. She teamed up her look with a beautiful long neckpiece, a maang tikka, golden bracelet, and a pair of earrings. For the glam, she opted for dewy makeup, highlighted cheekbones, perfect eye makeup, and a dash of lipstick.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special! @krsalajewellery @jayantireddylabel @makeupartisttamanna @tpt.toast." (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:



Rana’s father has confirmed earlier that the duo will tie the knot on August 8, 2020. As per the report in Deccan Chronicle, the wedding will take place in the presence of both the families and they will be following the guidelines set by the government in order to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic. If reports are to be believed, their wedding will take place in the Falaknuma Palace. However, there is no confirmation on the same. On May 21, the couple shared their loved-up pictures from their roka ceremony.

View this post on Instagram My happy place! 🥰🥰 @ranadaggubati A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on May 21, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by miheeka (@miheeka) on May 20, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT



Speaking to actor Lakshmi Manchu during Instagram live, Rana said, “For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner.”