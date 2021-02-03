The makers of the upcoming action-thriller film, Check starring Telugu star Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Rakul Preet Singh have released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. In the trailer, Aditya (Nithiin) is a labeled traitor, who has been sentenced to death punishment. While he serves his days at the Central jail till his capital punishment, he needs to gain the trust of jail mates, the warden, and his lawyer played by Rakul Preet Singh to prove himself innocent. Wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier plays the role of Nithiin’s love interest. Also Read - Priya Prakash Varrier All Set To Check-Mate You Along With Nithiin And Rakul Preet Singh

It is also shown that he is a genius in Chess and how he uses the game to prove his innocence. It narrates the story of him handling all the complications and how he uses the game of chess to accomplish his mission. The film also marks Priya's Telugu cinema debut.

Critically acclaimed director Chandrasekhar Yeleti, who returned to direction after a long time, delivered a gripping trailer and the dialogues have also been written around the theme of Chess.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, the film is produced by V Anand Prasad for Bhavya Creations. The film also marks the collaboration of Yeleti with music composer Kalyani Malik.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nithiin has several films in his pipeline. He has Venky Atluri’s Rang De with Keerthy Suresh, Telugu remake of Andhadhun by Merlapaka Gandhi with Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia, and Power Peta directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Check will have a theatrical release on February 19, 2021.