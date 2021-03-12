Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi finally unveiled the trailer of a much-anticipated action film, Wild Dog, which stars Nagarjuna in the lead role. Helmed by Ashishor Soloman, the film is inspired by the real-life terror attack that shook the city of Hyderabad. The film portrays the aftermath of the serial bomb blasts that rattled the city in 2013. The government had put together a team of elite tactical officers to trace and hunt down the terrorists behind the attacks. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal’s Rs 22,500 Wine Coloured Organza Saree Deserves a Place in Your Closet

The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the action-packed entertainer. Nagarjuna plays the role of a cold-blooded assassin who doesn't think twice before shooting the criminals and that is the reason he is named 'Wild Dog'. He and his team go on a mission to kill every last terrorist to avenge the death of the innocents.

Chiranjeevi tweeted the teaser and wrote, "FEROCIOUS,PATRIOTIC TALE OF A DAREDEVIL TEAM. My brother Nag is Cool & Energetic as ever He is a fearless actor attempting all genres."

The makers initially planned to release the film on Netflix as there was uncertainty over the reopening of theatres in the Telugu states due to the outbreak of COVID-19. However, now they are all set for theatrical release on April 2, 2021.

In a statement, Nagarjuna said, “When Krack released on Sankranti in theatres, it received a good collection and became a hit. And then in February, we saw Uppena, starring new faces, becoming a big hit. These films gave us the confidence that if we deliver good films, people will support them. So we pulled back from the OTT deal. Wild Dog was conceived, shot and edited for a big-screen experience.”

The film also features Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles.