SS Rajamouli Gives A Huge Shoutout To Malayalam Film Industry, Admits ‘Jealousy’ Of Producing ‘Great Actors’

Director and writer SS Rajamouli who recently attended Premalu's susuess bash gave a shoutout to Malayalam film industry. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar also give their inputs on the romantic comedy film. Read on

Hyderabad: A Malayam blockbuster film Premalu, dubbed in Telugu and released on March 8, 2024, has been grabbing headlines since the film is successfully performing in theaters. Director and writer SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya attained the dubbing rights of the Telugu version of the film and attended the success bash in Hyderabad. What made the headlines was when RRR director accepted his fate that the Malayam industry produces far better actors which makes him ‘jealous’. Read on.

SS Rajamouli Admits ‘Jealousy’ Of Malayalam Industry Producing Better Actors

While the RRR and Bahubali director and writer attended the event in Hyderabad where Rajamouli agreed that he doesn’t take up romantic-comedy films like Premalu, instead he really liked the film. SS Rajamouli expressed, “It’s meant to be watched in theatres because it’s hilarious, when the people next to you laugh, you enjoy it more (sic).” The RRR director admitted, “It is with jealousy and pain that I admit the Malayalam film industry produces better actors. In this film too, they did a fantastic job (sic).” He also thanked Aditya who wrote the dialogues for the Telugu version of Premalu.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Praises Rajamouli’s Efforts

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar were spotted watching the Telugu version of Premalu in Hyderabad. Sharing their experience with the romantic comedy film, they revealed that they didn’t laugh this hard after watching a film. Taking it to X/Twitter, Mahesh Babu expressed, “Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience… Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can’t remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it. Top-class acting by all the youngsters. Congratulations to the entire team!! (sic)”

Take a look at Mahesh Babu’s X/ Twitter Post:

Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience… Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can’t remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it 😁 Top class acting by all the youngsters 🤗🤗🤗Congratulations to the entire team!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 12, 2024

About Premalu

The Malayalam blockbuster film revolves around the narrative of a few Malayali youngsters who decided to shift to Hyderabad to pursue their education. The film features actors like Naslen K Gafoor (Sachin Santhosh), Mamitha (Reenu Roy), and Shyam Mohan (Aadhi). The romantic comedy film is backed by Fahad Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the umbrella of Bhavana Studios.

