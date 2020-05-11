Popular South Indian producer Dil Raju got married at the Venkateshwara Temple. The news of the wedding came after the producer’s announcement on social media in which he mentioned that he was embarking on a new journey in life. Dil Raju married an air hostess named Tejaswini. However, post-wedding, the bride is believed to have changed her name to Vygha Reddy. As per a report published in Times of India, the change in the name has been done due to some astrological reasons. Also Read - Varun Tej, Venkatesh Come Together For Anil Ravipudi's Directorial Titled F2, Shoot To Begin In July

Both Dil Raju and his new wife hail from Nizamabad and they tied the knot in the presence of close members of the family as per the South Indian wedding rituals. While the bride wore a silver and gold saree with traditional wedding jewellery, the producer was also dressed in a traditional South Indian outfit. The pictures from the wedding are currently going viral on social media.

It is believed that the producer followed the rules of the lockdown and got married after completing the entire permission process. Earlier, in his post on Instagram, he talked about starting a new life and how things might have taken a halt but now everything seems to be back on the track. He wrote, "With the world coming to a standstill, things haven't quite been great for most of us on a professional front. I haven't been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well." (sic)

The popular producer was first married to Anita who passed away in 2017 of cardiac arrest. The couple has a daughter named Hanshita Reddy who expressed her happiness over her father's decision. In a beautiful post on Instagram, Hanshita wished her father the best for his newly married life. The girl wrote, "You have always been my pillar of strength. Thank you for holding me together always and for constantly making the happiness of our family your topmost priority. As you start this new journey in life, I would like to wish you both all the love and happiness together. May everyday hold wonderful experiences for you." (sic)

Dil Raju is known to back many successful films over the years including Dil (2003), Arya (2004), Yevadu (2014), Maharshi (2019). He is also currently co-producing Shahid Kapoor starer Jersey with Allu Aravind and Aman Gill.