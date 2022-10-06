GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi’s GodFather has raked in good moolah at the Box Office on its opening day. While the final figures are yet to be released, the film has collected between Rs 20-25 crore on its first day. GodFather was released on Wednesday on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana screens as the big Dussehra release. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year by the Chiranjeevi fans who’s a towering personality in the Telugu states. The film also features a grand cameo by Salman Khan that has added to the excitement among the fans.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mani Ratnam’s Period Drama Crosses Rs 100 Crore in Tamil Nadu, Surpasses Vikram

GODFATHER BOX OFFICE WORLDWIDE OPENING DAY REPORT

The film’s collection is lower than Chiranjeevi’s last release, Acharya, which grossed Rs 40 crore on its opening day at the Box Office from AP/ TS alone. However, the film ended up as a dud at the ticket window in the later days. It is believed that the worldwide figures of GodFather are in the range of Rs 32-35 crore. The actual numbers will be reported later in the day. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Film Passes Crucial Monday Test With Flying Colours - Check Detailed Report

GodFather has received positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. It’s a political action film directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, RB Choudhary and NV Prasad under their banners Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. GodFather faced a Box Office clash with The Ghost which features another Telugu superstar, Nagarjuna in the lead role. The film hasn’t been appreciated by the critics and it will be interesting to see how these two biggies fare at the ticket window in the longer run. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 3: Not Even Rs 50 Crore For Hrithik Roshan's Film in Opening Weekend - Check Detailed Collection Report

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on GodFather!