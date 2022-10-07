GodFather Box Office Collection Day 2: GodFatherhas the South Box Office on fire with a tremendous two-day total. The Chiranjeevi starrer has raked in the good moolah from the Dussehra festivities and has collected well at the worldwide Box Office. On Saturday, the makers announced that it has grossed Rs 69.12 in two days.Also Read - GodFather Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi's Dussehra Entertainer Gets Massy Opening in AP/TS Despite Clash With 'The Ghost'

The film was released on Wednesday and it now enjoys an extended weekend with Saturday and Sunday adding extensively to the film. GodFather opened to Rs 38 crore + worldwide and grossed around Rs 31 crore worldwide on the second day. It has received largely positive word of mouth and that has definitely worked in favour of the film, especially in the AP/TS market.

GodFather faced a Box Office clash with Nagarjuna starrer The Ghost. While it's performing well, it is still behind Chiranjeevi's Acharya which collected Rs 40 crore on its opening day at the Box Office from AP/TS alone. It though ended up being a dud at the ticket window.

Apart from Chiranjeevi’s towering screen presence, GodFather also features Salman Khan in a special role and that has made the audience more excited about watching it in theatres. It’s a political action film directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, RB Choudhary and NV Prasad under their banners Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on GodFather!