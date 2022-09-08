GodFather First Look: Makers of the upcoming Telugu action political film GodFather, on Thursday, unveiled the first look poster of south actor Nayanthara. Taking to Instagram, Senior film critic and trade analyst, Taran Aadarsh shared the poster which he captioned, “‘GODFATHER’: NAYANTHARA FIRST LOOK… Team #GodFather unveils #FirstLook of #Nayanthara from the film… Stars #Chiranjeevi and #SalmanKhan… Directed by #MohanRaja… [Wednesday] 5 Oct 2022 #Dussehra release.” Nayanthara is seen portraying the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev in the political drama film.Also Read - Megastar Chiranjeevi Turns Cheerleader For Son Ram Charan And Allu Arjun As They Dance As Kids In This VIRAL Throwback Video From 90s- Watch

Helmed by Mohan Raja, GodFather also stars south superstar actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. It is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, with superstar Mohanlal as the protagonist. The film also stars Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a guest appearance, which also marks the Radhe actor’s debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is all set to release on Oct 5. Also Read - Godfather Teaser: Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi's Action Avatar Takes Internet by Storm – Check Reactions

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in O2, a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Are Head Over Heels In Love In These New Dreamy Pics From Spain

NAYANTHARA’s FIRST LOOK IN GODFATHER

Apart from GodFather, Nayanthara will be also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee’s next action thriller Jawan which is slated to release on June 2, 2023. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was last seen in Acharya along with his son Ram Charan.