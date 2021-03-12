Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s first look teaser is out and his fans can’t keep calm over the star’s stunning look. It is a treat for fans to watch him in a never-seen-before avatar. The teaser portrays him as a superhero that gives viewers a hint of his heroic idiosyncrasy from the mythological drama. The video opens up with age-old forts and people living there. Pawan Kalyan can be seen in a traditional dress, carrying a spear and dynamic eyes that are ready for an intense fight. Also Read - Bombay Begums Controversy: Netizens Extend Their Support To NCPCR, Say, 'Sexually Regressed Minds'



Pawan’s fans had organised a series of celebrations at the production office of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and hundreds of fans gathered at the production office to celebrate the comeback of the superstar. After watching the teaser, the fans went berserk watching the glimpse of the film on the LED screens arranged during celebrations.

Celebrations begun at @MegaSuryaProd office. Join us! Address: Mega Surya Production, Padmini Homes, Beside Film Nagar Fire Station, Film Nagar. Location :-https://t.co/UZPpFflg4n#PSPK27FirstLookMania — Trend PSPK (@TrendPSPK) March 11, 2021

Pawan has also undergone a complete makeover from head to toe and he is definitely impressing fans with his new look.

The film is presented by AM Ratnam and is bankrolled by Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Productions. Niddhi Agerwal stars opposite Pawan Kalyan in the mythological drama. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The makers are eyeing Sankranti 2022 theatrical release.