Bengaluru: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla’s is all geared up to make his debut in acting with a film titled ‘Hero’. The megastar shared the teaser of Hero. The teaser opens with a train running through a dessert, which is being chased by a horse-riding cowboy who climbs up the train to fight his rivals. The next scene will remind you of Health Ledger’s Joker when he tries to mimic the iconic laughter scene where Heath gives out his evil laugh as he looks into the mirror. In between, there are sequences of Ashok’s love story with Nidhi Agerwal. The teaser hints at a protagonist who is living in a fantasy world made up of a Hollywood dream factory. Also Read - Publicist And Producer BA Raju Dies Of Cardiac Arrest, Celebrities Including Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Mourn The Loss

Sharing the teaser, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Couldn’t be happier to launch the title of your debut film @AshokGalla_ !! This looks super interesting! The #HERO journey begins! (sic).” Also Read - Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu And Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For 'Komaram Bheem'

Touted to be a different entertainer, Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role, and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles. The film is directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.