JR NTR breaks silence on RRR massive box office success: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is constantly setting new records at the Box Office both worldwide and in the domestic market. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the roles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharam Raju and the audience has declared them both fantastic in their verdict on social media. RRR has now emerged as the third biggest film in India after Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Not just that, the film’s Hindi version has emerged as the fastest film to reach the Rs 100 crore benchmark. RRR has made many other records for both the makers and the actors and now, Jr NTR spoke on this earth-shattering collection of his film.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Can't Stop Praising SS Rajamouli For RRR, His Love For Dharma, And His 'Sadagi'

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the superstar said good business simply boosts confidence but he’s more concerned about the experience that his films give to the audience. “For me, it’s the applause, it’s the reviews, and then comes the numbers because numbers have never been my department. I am an actor. For me, it’s always the applause in the reviews like what have I added, or what have I achieved as an actor, and then comes my numbers. Of course, why not? When the numbers are big, it boosts your confidence,” he said. Also Read - RRR Becomes Third Biggest Indian Film Ever, Beats Rajinikanth's 2.0 at Box Office, Sets Massive Record For SS Rajamouli - Check Detailed Collection Report

Jr NTR called the Box Office success ‘bonus’ and mentioned that this kind of appreciation gives him immense strength. He was quoted as saying, “It’s like a bonus. It’s like the icing on the cake and I am very happy with the way people are receiving it. This is turning out RRR to be one of the biggest films ever post Baahubali. You have no idea what it’s gonna do but it’s definitely a bonus. It really gives us immense strength, courage to bring out better, bigger content.” Also Read - 'I’m Touched Beyond Words': Jr NTR Shares a Heartwarming Note After The Success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR

RRR has collected Rs 400 crore in India out of which Rs 100 crore comes only from its Hindi version. The film will surpass the India collection of Baahubali: The Beginning today to become the second-biggest film in India, right next to Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. There’s more to come. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!