RRR 2 latest update: Jr NTR says SS Rajamouli is dealing with a lot of pressure to convert RRR into a franchise. The actor was speaking at an event recently when he said he knows how much the audience wants to see RRR 2. The popular Telugu star plays the role of revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the film alongside Ram Charan’s Alluri Seetharam Raju.Also Read - Ram Charan Breaks Silence on Him Overshadowing Jr NTR in RRR: 'Thank You Rajamouli...'

At an event in Mumba to celebrate the massive Box Office success of RRR, Jr NTR spoke to the media. When asked about the plans for RRR 2, he joked and said people and the media are after Rajamouli’s life for the sequel and he better now make it. “I’m pretty sure that if he (Rajamouli) doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully, it becomes true. He should make RRR 2,” he explained. Also Read - RRR 2 Coming Soon! SS Rajamouli's Father Confirms Sequel; Director Says 'Want to Spend More Time With Ram Charan -Jr. NTR'

When Rajamouli was asked about the sequel at the same event, he asked people to let the success of RRR sink in first. “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he said. Also Read - RRR Rs 1000 Crore Success Bash: Ram Charan Gets Emotional to Have All-New Fan Following in North; Karan Johar, Aamir Khan Attend

RRR was announced as a single big film, unlike Rajamoul’s Baahubali series which was made in two parts with the second part enjoying a great buzz upon its release over ‘katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu mara.’ However, much like the Baahubali series, RRR has also experienced an earth-shattering response at the ticket window with it nearing Rs 1000 crore at the global Box Office.