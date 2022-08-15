Jr NTR at Oscars: SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been loved and appreciated worldwide for its mass appeal. The film has put India on a world map like no other film ever could. And now, seems like it has got another feather added to its success cap. After a lot of acknowledgement in the West, the film has found its way on the Oscar prediction list published by one of the most popular Hollywood magazines.Also Read - RRR Producer Shobu Objects to Resul Pookutty 'Gay Love Story' Remark: 'Even if it Was...'

Hollywood's Variety magazine has listed Jr NTR among its 2023 Oscars predictions list for Best Actor. While this doesn't mean that the Indian actor is now running for nominations at the Oscars 2023, recognition like this is surely celebratory. Variety has listed the popular South Indian actor in the 'unranked' possible contenders category with the likes of renowned actors like Chris Evans, Adam Sandler, Tom Hanks and Cassey Affleck.

Jr NTR’s performance in RRR impresses the global audience

In RRR, Jr NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem, a tribal man fighting against the Britishers to bring back a girl whom they have forcefully captured. Rajamouli has loosely based this character on the real-life freedom fighter Komaram Bheem who stood against British rule between 1900-1940. Ram Charan joins Jr NTR in the film as Alluri Sitharam Raju, a soldier in British Army who fought with Bheem against oppression. After creating havoc at the Box Office in India, RRR went on to become extremely popular on Netflix which led to an increase in its global appeal. It also starred Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others in important roles.

Jr NTR’s fans are on cloud nine considering no other actor has received such honour and love from the audience and the media in the West. Thinking of it as RRR reaching the Oscars would be a far-fetched idea but you can never say never! Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR!