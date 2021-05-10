Hyderabad: Telugu actor Jr NTR has tested positive for the coronavirus. The popular actor took to social media on Monday noon to reveal the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis. In a tweet, he mentioned that he has contracted the virus, however, he’s feeling fine and has isolated himself at home under the doctor’s supervision. The RRR actor further mentioned that his family members have also isolated themselves at home. Also Read - RRR Movie New Poster Out: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Make The Celebrations Grander Than Ever!

Jr NTR further urged everyone who got in touch with him in the last few days to get themselves checked for the virus. His tweet read, "I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry,I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe, (sic)"

I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry,I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 10, 2021

The fans and well-wishers of Jr NTR showered him with love and wished him a speedy recovery. Earlier, actors Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Pooja Hegde among other South Indian stars also tested positive for the coronavirus. While Pooja has tested negative now, the rest of the stars are on their way to recovery.