South star Jr NTR is celebrating his birthday on May 20. However, he doesn’t want a grand celebration to be done this year unlike how it happens every time. Jr NTR took to Twitter on Monday to request his fans to not turn up at his residence, and follow the protocols of the lockdown. In a beautiful note on social media, the popular movie star mentioned that he understands the feelings of his fans and loves it when they make him feel special on his birthday but the situation is different today and he would not like them to gather for celebrations. Also Read - With Lockdown Extended, Centre Directs States And Union Territories to Not Dilute Its Guidelines

The actor said the safety of his fans and their health is paramount for him and he won’t like any of his them to be infected by the deadly coronavirus due to him. Jr NTR also addressed the fans who are disappointed after the makers of RRR announced that they will not be releasing the first look of the actor on his birthday. The actor said the lockdown has been tough for everyone and his team has not been able to work on the still that they promised as the birthday gift to the fans. Praising SS Rajamouli‘s craft, Jr NTR said the fans should have faith in the director’s vision and style to be ensured that they will ‘be thrilled’ to see his first look from the film whenever it is released. Here’s what his full statement read, “A heartfelt request to all my fear fans.

These are extraordinary times and safeguarding the health of you and your loved ones is the most important thing to do. Together, we can fight this thing and came out stronger. Also Read - RRR Makers Say no First Look of Jr NTR on His Birthday Due to Lockdown, Fans Left Heartbroken

Every year, the love and affection shown by you all on the occasion of my birthday is something that I truly cherish. But this year, the biggest and most valuable gift that you can give me is to stay home and stay safe. Also Read - Singapore F1 Say 'Not Feasible' to Hold Race Behind Closed Doors: Organisers

I am also aware that many of you are disappointed about the lack of a first look or a teaser from RRR. Believe me when I say that the team is as disappointed as you are.

They have worked extremely hard and tried to come up with something worthy of the film. But social distancing guidelines and restrictions prevented the team from getting it done.

RR is a prestigious film that is being helmed by Rajamouli Garu, so I have no doubts that you will be thrilled by the final output.

Once again, thank you for all the love.” (sic)

Meanwhile, the fans trended #RRRMovie on Twitter while expressing their disappointment over the news. While some reacted with angry tweets, some understood that the first look of Jr NTR from RRR is going to be worth the wait. The film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. Earlier, Ram’s first look as Bheem was released on his birthday – May 27 and was widely appreciated by the fans.