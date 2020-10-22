After revealing the powerful introductory teaser of Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharam Raju, director SS Rajamouli introduced the audience to his Komaram Bheem from RRR. Telugu superstar Jr NTR is playing the anticipated character and the fans have been waiting to see his first look teaser from the film. Also Read - RRR Full Cast: Shriya Saran to Shoot With Ajay Devgn For SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Starring Jr NTR And Ram Charan

While unveiling the teaser on Thursday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, "Who else can describe the Might of Bheem in best way other than our Ramaraju… Introducing my Bheem to you… Water wave #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan" (sic)

The makers wanted to release the teaser on May 20, as a birthday gift for Jr NTR fans. However, the pandemic ruined all the plans. Both Ram Charan and Taarak have teamed for a big-budgeted drama helmed by the Baahubali director and therefore, the anticipation was expected. The teaser shows Jr NTR carrying a well-shredded look. The catch is his sudden switch from being a spear-holding warrior to a spiritual Muslim man who emerges towards the end of the teaser.

RRR is Rajamouli’s version of what happened with the two tribal leaders of Southern India when they disappeared for a few years from their respective villages and returned as fierce warriors who would fight the British rule in 1920s India. While describing the character of Komaram Bheem, Rajamouli had earlier said, “Komaram Bheem had no formal education and he also left his village in his youth for a few years. But, he came back as an educated person. He also fought against the Nizam rule for tribal rights. He also employed guerilla warfare and later died at the hands of the British.”

RRR, also featuring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles is expected to hit the screens in 2021. It has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore and is one of the most ambitious projects of the director. Your thoughts on the teaser?