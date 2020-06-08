The teaser of Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin is here and it is everything we expected it to be. The teaser is dark, gritty, builds a mystery, and hints at an engaging plot. The national-award-winning actor plays the role of a mother who’s in search of her lost son. The video begins with her character talking to her son when suddenly, in the next scene, the same child is seen going away with someone else as an orange umbrella takes the focus. Also Read - Penguin Movie New Poster: Keerthy Suresh Starrer Looks Gritty, Teaser Out on June 8 on Amazon Prime Video

The teaser proceeds to show a mother's mission who's in search of his lost child as scenes featuring her screaming her son's name and looking suspiciously at others – take over. There's something about the teaser that tells us that there's more to it than what meets the eye.

The film is set in Ooty and has been shot entirely in the city. Earlier, the film’s poster that showed Keerthy as an injured pregnant woman with blank eyes created a lot of buzz. The actor is also believed to have put the focus on crimes against women along with other issues in the film. Various reports had suggested that Keerthy gave her nod to do the film after hearing just two lines about it. The audience has got high hopes from the actor after her award-winning performance in Mahanati.

Penguin is directed by Eeshwar Karthic and produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films. It’s the second South Indian language film that’s releasing on Amazon Prime Video before hitting the theatres, after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal. Penguin releases on June 19.