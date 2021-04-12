The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi have finally dropped the teaser of the film after a long wait. The film is helmed by Ramesh Varma sees Ravi Teja in never-seen-before avatars. The teaser gives a glimpse of Khiladi as a dark thriller with Ravi Teja stealing all the limelight with his entry. The actor is said to be playing a dual role in the film. The background score of the film is hauntingly beautiful and the teaser ends on a cliffhanger leaving fans intrigued about the narrative of the film. Also Read - Chiranjeevi Unveils Wild Dog Trailer: Nagarjuna is Fierce And Cold-Blooded Assassin

Sharing the teaser, Ravi Teja captioned it, “Here it is… Hope you like it!! (Sic).” Also Read - Uppena Box Office Collection Day 5: Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty Starrer is Unstoppable, All Set To Break Records

Watch The Teaser Here:



Fans cheer for Ravi Teja and could not hold their excitement as the film’s teaser was released today. One user commented, “Something Big Is Happening.”

Another wrote, “Different Teaser And Different Look Of Raviteja Garu…Slightly smiling face This One Also We Have to Enjoy The Movie With Your Performance…Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Can’t Wait For Your Movie.”

“If you play smart without stupid questions.. You’re unstoppable..FireCollision symbol Super stylish teaser anna ..Ok hand Blockbuster feels”, wrote another.

Meanwhile, the film features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Keshav Deepak in important roles. The film also marks the reunion of the director-actor duo after the 2011 hit film Veere. The film is scheduled to hit screens on May 28.