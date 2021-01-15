Telugu’s popular film Krack has done what the theatre owners and movie lovers have been waiting for a long time. The film featuring Ravi Teja- Shruti Haasan in important roles, is on the 5th day and the box office collections have been tremendous. Krack continues to create a storm at the Box Office on day 5 in Telugu states. Despite facing a competition from new releases like Master, Red and Alludi Adhurs, the film has collected a distributor share of Rs 2.20 crore on Thursday, its fifth day and has now entered the profitable zone for the Telugu state distributors. The five-day total distributor share stands at Rs 16.65 crore, as against the investment of Rs 16.50 crore and that’s a huge number considering the 50 percent occupancy norm is being maintained in all theatres. Also Read - Krack Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Krack opened on January 10 with a terrific response at the Box Office especially on South Indian screens where viewers were seen lining up outside theatres to watch the film. While the Ravi Teja film collected Rs 2.20 crore on day five, Vijay’s action thriller collected Rs 1.65 crore in the Telugu states. According to a Pinkvilla report, The five-day gross of Krack stands at Rs 31 crore, whereas the net collection of the film is Rs 25 crore plus. Also Read - Krack Twitter Review: Netizens Declare Ravi Teja And Shruti Haasan's Film 'Blockbuster Hit'

Here’s a look at the day-wise break up of distributors share in Telugu states: Also Read - Krack Box Office: Ravi Teja-Shruti Haasan Starrer Gets Massive Opening, Brings Back Audience to Theatres in South

Day 1: Rs 6.30 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.00 crore

Day 3: Rs 2.60 crore

Day 4: Rs 2.55 crore

Day 5: Rs 2.20 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 16.65 crore

Investment: Rs 16.50 crore

Recovery: 101%

Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, and Chirag Janoi in important roles. The film is produced by B Madhu under her home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.