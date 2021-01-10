Telugu film Krack has done what the theatre owners and movie lovers have been waiting for a long time. The Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer has brought back the audience to the big screens. At least, in the South Indian belt. Krack opened on January 10 with a terrific response at the Box Office especially on South Indian screens where viewers were seen lining up outside theatres to watch the film. Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Breaks YouTube World Record, Will it Beat Baahubali?

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is an out-and-out mass entertainer that features Telugu superstar Ravi Teja in the role of a cop. The dramatic dialogues, whistle-worthy action scenes, and a total mass appeal have finally attracted the viewers to the theatres that was much needed for the exhibitors who had to face unfathomable losses due to the shutting down of theatres in the pandemic time. Visuals from Hyderabad, Chennai, and major parts of Karnataka showed a massive gathering of people at cinema halls to give a huge shout out to Krack. Check out these tweets:

#Krack : Started with just one or two shows per location in USA 🇺🇸 and with the super positive talk, shows increased up to 10 per location. Sunday bookings looking super solid. pic.twitter.com/0xoP8PDvv1 — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 10, 2021

Congratulations @megopichand brother for delivering Hat-Trick with Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl. #Krack emerged as a winner at the box-office with all the love & support from Telugu movie lovers. — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 10, 2021

Apart from Ravi Teja and Shruti in the lead, Krack also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, and Chirag Janoi in important roles. The film is produced by B Madhu under her home production banner Saraswathi Films Division.

With such a response at the Box Office, one can only wait for the release of Vijay's Master and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 to finally see the normalcy returning to theatres. It would now be interesting to see how Krack goes on to perform at the Box Office after a fantastic start.