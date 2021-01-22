On the occasion of popular Telugu actor Naga Shaurya’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Lakshya, has unveiled the teaser of the sports-drama. The teaser introduces Naga as Pardhu, a young archer, who gets disqualified to play the ancient sport due to unknown reasons. In the promo, he is showcased as hot-tempered during the initial phase and shows how he makes a fitting comeback to archery with a perfect physique and bearded look. The film also features Ketika Sharma as his ladylove, actor Sachin Khedekar as his grandfather, and Jagapathu Babu as his coach. Also Read - #NS20 First Look: Naga Shaurya Impresses Fans With 8 Pack Abs in Dynamic Archer Avatar
Naga Shaurya went through a major transformation for his role in Lakhshya. He followed a rigorous workout session and strict diet regime and eventually acquired a chiseled body. He flaunted his eight-pack abs in the first look poster of the film. Also Read - Republic Day 2020: These 10 Patriotic Movies Will Ignite the Spirit of Nationalism in You
Watch the teaser here:
Also Read - Karan Johar Introduces THIS New Actor in Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan Starrer Dostana 2 And Fans Can't Keep Calm!
Helmed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film is bankrolled by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under Sri Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music and Ram Reddy has handled the cinematography.
The film revolves around the story of an archer who overcomes several obstacles and fights against all odds to reach triumph and glory in the archery world.