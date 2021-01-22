On the occasion of popular Telugu actor Naga Shaurya’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, Lakshya, has unveiled the teaser of the sports-drama. The teaser introduces Naga as Pardhu, a young archer, who gets disqualified to play the ancient sport due to unknown reasons. In the promo, he is showcased as hot-tempered during the initial phase and shows how he makes a fitting comeback to archery with a perfect physique and bearded look. The film also features Ketika Sharma as his ladylove, actor Sachin Khedekar as his grandfather, and Jagapathu Babu as his coach. Also Read - #NS20 First Look: Naga Shaurya Impresses Fans With 8 Pack Abs in Dynamic Archer Avatar

Naga Shaurya went through a major transformation for his role in Lakhshya. He followed a rigorous workout session and strict diet regime and eventually acquired a chiseled body. He flaunted his eight-pack abs in the first look poster of the film. Also Read - Republic Day 2020: These 10 Patriotic Movies Will Ignite the Spirit of Nationalism in You

Watch the teaser here:

Also Read - Karan Johar Introduces THIS New Actor in Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan Starrer Dostana 2 And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Helmed by Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film is bankrolled by Narayana Dass Narang, Sharrath Marar and P Rammohan Rao under Sri Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments. Kaala Bhairava has composed the music and Ram Reddy has handled the cinematography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@actorshaurya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@actorshaurya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@actorshaurya)

The film revolves around the story of an archer who overcomes several obstacles and fights against all odds to reach triumph and glory in the archery world.