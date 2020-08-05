Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been tested COVID-19 positive with ‘mild symptoms’ and has been advised a 15-day quarantine at home. The 74-year-old veteran decided not to take any chances and got admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. Also Read - SP Balasubrahmanyam on S Janaki's Death Hoax: I Spoke to Her, She is Doing Very Well

Taking to Twitter, he shared the news through a video message and said, "Since the last couple of days, I was feeling a bit of discomfort with symptoms like chest congestion, Phlegm formation, cold and on & off fever. Without taking it easy, I went to the hospital and got myself thoroughly checked. Eventually, I was tested positive for COVID-19 with 'very mild symptoms' and doctors have advised to stay at home for 15 days in self-quarantine. I didn't want to take any risk and cause trouble to the concerned family members, so I got admitted in the hospital. All my doctor friends and hospital staff have been taking good care of me. (sic)"

Like a braveman, he said that he is absolutely fine and confident that he will win the battle with flying colours. He also urged fans, friends and admirers to not bother about contacting him and let him take rest. The veteran singer is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

For unversed, SP Balasubrahmanyam has given innumerable musical hits in 15 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada among others. He was also honoured by the Guinness World Records for recording, the most number of songs. He is also the proud recipient of the highest civilian awards such as Padmashri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.