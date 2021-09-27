Liger Update: Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has been roped in for Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger. Taking to Instagram, Vijay dropped a gripping video of Mike Tyson unveiling his first look from the film. He captioned it, “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started 🙂 For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle – LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet. The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON. (sic)”Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Keeps His Promise To Shanmukhapriya, Welcomes Her Onboard For Liger | Watch

A source confirmed to Indian Express that Tyson will be making a cameo appearance in the climax scene of the Telugu film. In the film, Vijay plays the role of an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter with a stutter.

Currently, Liger's team is canning high-octane action sequence in Goa under the supervision of stunt choreographer Kecha.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger will have a theatrical release and a pan-India release worldwide in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Liger also features Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It features Vijay as a kickboxer with a stutter.

While Liger is Ananya’s fourth film, Vijay will be marking his Bollywood debut. Vijay has impressed audience with his performance in Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade. While Ananya has featured in films such as Student of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Khaali Peeli