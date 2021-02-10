South superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli are all set to collaborate and explore the space that they have not touched till now. As per the reports, the much-awaited project will be based on African forest action-adventure and will have the visuals that Indian cinema has not seen till now. The story will be packed with action, thrill and drama. It will be a complete VFX film. Also Read - Allu Arjun’s Luxurious Vanity Van Falcon Worth Rs 7 Crore Meets With an Accident, No Injuries Reported

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “After directing back-to-back period drama’s, SS Rajamouli and his father, K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, are set to explore an altogether new world with the Mahesh Babu film. It’s a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action-adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema. While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with a lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film.” Also Read - SS Rajamouli's RRR Gets Exorbitant Offers From Exhibitors Amounting to Rs 348 Crore, Will He Take It?

KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer of Magadheera, Baahubali franchise and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is currently working towards developing the script. “Rajamouli and his father worked on this idea through the lockdown, and the director will now get into the space of writing the action-adventure again on wrapping up the work on RRR. While no shooting timelines are in place as yet, the earliest it can go on the floors towards the end of 2022. A call on shooting schedule will be taken once the script is completely locked. It’s a subject that hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema much, which is the reason why the trio is planning to bring it to the spectacle for the Pan-Indian audience in multiple languages. The subject has tremendous potential at the box-office. The first step is to lock the script and then move onto virtually creating the world of jungles”, the source added. Also Read - Master Beats Baahubali 2 at Tamil Nadu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Does The Unthinkable - Check Out Latest Figures!

The untitled film is expected to be on the lines of Hollywood action films such as Indiana Jones and Jumanji.

Vijendra Prasad also confirmed the news and told the entertainment portal, “It’s too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film). It’s not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment. The timelines of shoot are not fixed as of now, but the film is happening next.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!