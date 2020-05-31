Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has released the first look poster of his new film. Directed by Parasuram, the film has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor took to social media to mark the birthday of his father, Krishna, with the special announcement. He released the poster and the title of the film, thereby, officially announcing his association with Parasuram’s next directorial. Also Read - Mahesh Babu to Play a James Bond-Like Spy in SS Rajamouli's Next After RRR? Read on

Mahesh Babu appears in a distinct look on the poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is seen wearing a black shirt with a tiny round earring, big hair and a tattoo behind ear. Interestingly, the tattoo is of a 1 rupee coin. While the actor’s face is not visible on the poster, his character appears to be rogue and filled with swag. Mahesh Babu took to Instagram while releasing the poster and simply wrote, “Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata Blockbuster start for another hattrick,” (sic) Also Read - Telugu Movie News, April 19: SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu Team up For The First Time in KL Narayana's Next

Various reports suggest that actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the new film. While there’s no confirmation on the same, it won’t be a surprise considering Shraddha has already made her South cinema debut opposite Prabhas in Saaho.

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being bankrolled by Mahesh’s own production house GMB Entertainment, along with Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. It also marks the first time collaboration of the director with Telugu superstar. The film is written by Parasuram and the music if by Thaman S. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.