Mahesh Babu's mother dies: Actor Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died on Wednesday due to a prolonged illness in Hyderabad. The actor's family released an official statement in the media, mentioning the details of the funeral. Her mortal remains will be kept at a film studio in the city before the last rites take place on Thursday.

As reported by News18, the official statement from Mahesh Babu's family read: "Smt Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam (sic)."

Indira Devi was the wife of veteran actor Krishna. She remained away from the media limelight for most of her life. As soon as the news of her passing away broke on social media, several fans of Mahesh Babu prayed for the departed soul and offered condolences to the family. "Rest in peace amma (mother)!! Stay strong anna (brother) Mahesh Babu (sic)," wrote one user. Another user wrote, "God please give enough strength to Mahesh Babu. Always with you anna (sic)." Sending prayers and love to the popular Telugu actor, a fan wrote on Twitter: "Everything may be replaceable except mom's love. So sad to hear about the demise of Mahesh Babu's mom. RIP Indira Devi garu. Stay Strong anna Mahesh Babu (sic)."

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish his mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. He made an emotional post and wrote, “To my Amma. To the mother of my lifelines. And to all the mothers in the world…A very happy Mother’s Day! Your love is irreplaceable. Respect always (sic)!” The photo that he shared featured him and his wife Namrata Shirodkar posing with Indira Devi.

May her soul rest in peace!