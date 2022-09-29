Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar’s Tribute to Mom Indira Devi: Mahesh Babu’s fans were indeep remorse over the actor’s personal loss recently. The Telugu superstar’s mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday as condolences poured in for the actor and his family from fans and celebs. Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni paid heartfelt tribute to the departed soul as the took to their Instagram handles. Mahesh posted an old black and white photo of his mother and captioned it with heart emojis while Namrata and Sitara penned emotional notes.Also Read - Mahesh Babu's Mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, Dies in Hyderabad After Prolonged Illness

CHECK OUT MAHESH BAU’S INSTAGRAM POST AS HE PAYS TRIBUTE TO HIS MOM INDIRA DEVI:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Reacting to Mahesh’s post Namrata commented with baby angel emojis while fans wrote condolences. Namrata in her post wrote, “We will miss you deeply… You’re in my memory and all the love you gave me. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more…We love you, mummy…Sending you endless love and light.” Nandita Mahtani, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Kiran Sajdeh posted emotional comments on her post. Also Read - Entertainment News Highlights: Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis' Mehendi Pics; Criminal Justice 3 Trailer Out

CHECK OUT NAMRATA SHIRODKAR’S EMOTIONAL NOTE FOR HER MOM-IN-LAW:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Mahesh and Namrata’s daughter Sitara wrote on her Instagram post, “I will miss you so much Nainamma.. Wish you’d come back… 😔💔.” Indira Devi was the wife of actor Krishna. She passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness. Indira Devi was earlier hospitalised at Hyderabad. Her son Mahesh performed her last rites.

CHECK OUT SITARA’S HEARTFELT INSTAGRAM POST FOR HER GRANDMA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja and Rashmika Mandanna paid heartfelt condolences to Indira Devi.

CHECK OUT TOLLYWOOD STARS’ SONDOLENCES ON INDIRA DEVI’S DEMISE:

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 28, 2022

Sorry to hear about the passing of Indira Devi Garu.

My heartfelt condolences to Krishna Garu,@urstrulyMahesh and family 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 28, 2022

Saddened to learn of the demise of Indira Devi garu .. Heartfelt condolences to Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and the family. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🙏 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 28, 2022

May your soul rest in peace amma. 🙏🏻#IndiraDeviGaru — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 29, 2022

