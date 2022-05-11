Mahesh Babu latest controversy: Actor Mahesh Babu created a stir in the media when he made a startling statement about working in the Hindi film industry. The popular South Indian star reportedly said that ‘Bollywood can’t afford’ him and he is happy being the leading star in the Telugu film industry. After his statement created an uproar with netizens calling him out for disrespecting the Hindi film industry, his team took a U-turn on the statement.Also Read - Mahesh Babu Says Bollywood Producers 'Can’t Afford Me, It's a Waste Time' - Read Deets

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu’s team released an official statement on his stance and mentioned that the actor’s statement was blown out of proportion.’ The team has clarified that the popular star respects and loves all the languages and wouldn’t belittle any one language. The full statement from Mahesh Babu’s team reads: “Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places (sic).” Also Read - Mahesh Babu Buys a Swanky Audi e-tron Worth Rs 1.19 Crore, Fans Say Two Brands!

It was at the trailer launch event of Major, a film that he produces, that the Telugu superstar made the contentious statement. He said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry,” reported NDTV, India Today and News18 among other websites. Also Read - SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on His Next Movie After RRR And It's Not RRR2 But a Film With Mahesh Babu, Read On!

Mahesh Babu is the son of Telugu actor Krishna. He started his career as a child artiste in 1989 film Poratam after which he gradually became one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. Your thoughts on the ‘clarification?’